Bose’s Father’s Day sale sees discounts on great sound – and our exclusive code saves an extra 10%

Father’s Day is just over a week away, meaning if you want to buy your dad a gift, you don’t have an awful lot of time yet to do it. If you’ve already checked out our Father’s Day gift guide but haven’t seen anything you think will take dad’s fancy, then perhaps a Bose Bluetooth speaker or pair of noise-cancelling headphones would be more up his alley.

And right now, Bose has slashed the prices of select products by up to 45% until September 1, and TechRadar readers can save an extra 10% thanks to our exclusive discount code. That means you could get yourself the big, booming Bose Soundlink Max Bluetooth speaker for AU$495 or the QuietComfort Headphones for AU$360, the best prices on both that you can get right now.

We've picked a few of our favourite Bose products below, ones that are actually worth considering as a gift for dad (or yourself) at their discounted prices. But note that the code is unique to each reader, so you will need to head to our dedicated Bose coupon codes page, where you can click on the 'get unique code' button to shop the audio gear of your choice.

Bose SoundLink Max | AU$549.95 AU$495 (save AU$54.95) Already discounted from AU$599.95 on the Bose online store, and with an extra 10% thanks to our exclusive code, the Bose SoundLink Max Bluetooth speaker is transformed into sensational value. Capable of delivering large-scale, detailed sound from its tough, rugged, go-anywhere body, it’s a speaker that will be the life of a party no matter where it might be. Battery life is admirable at 20 hours – it can also be used to charge a phone – and it’s available in either black or a fetching Blue Dusk colour.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones | AU$399.95 AU$360 (save AU$39.95) We did see them for AU$10 less recently, but we still think this is a good price for a hugely capable set of noise-cancelling headphones. Employing Bose’s legendary noise-blocking tech in a comfortable design you can wear for hours on end, the QuietComfort Headphones are as reliable as they come. Dad will also love the ability to tweak the EQ settings to his personal preferences within the companion Bose Music app. The deal price here is for all colours, but Cypress Green would be our first choice. Also check out the QuietComfort SC Headphones for AU$315 after using our exclusive discount code.

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds | AU$398.95 AU$359 (save AU$39.95) And now for something a little different: Bose’s entry into the world of open-ear earbuds, the kind that don’t sit in your ear canal. What separates the Bose Ultra Open apart from similar models from other brands is how they manage to deliver audio into your ears with little to no leakage, meaning people standing near dad when he’s commuting to the office won’t know he’s a secret Swiftie. Our main niggle in our Bose Ultra Open review was their price, but Bose’s Father’s Day offer coupled with our exclusive discount code takes care of that.

Bose SoundLink Flex bundle | AU$429.90 AU$386.81 (save AU$42.99) Instead of giving dad the gift of one Bluetooth speaker, why not give him the gift of two with this SoundLink Flex bundle (or give one to him and keep one for yourself). The duo can be paired together to deliver stereo sound, or they’ll happily function solo to deliver a confident, loud sound. A 12-hour battery life should cover you for any all-day outdoor excursion and its IP67 rating means it’s protected against dust and water – its true party act is that it can float, should it find its way into the swimming pool with you. Thanks to our exclusive code, it makes each speaker effectively AU$193 each, far less than the AU$249 you’d need to pay for a single unit. That’s just good maths in our opinion.

