While many so-called "wireless gaming headsets" claim to be wireless, the setup can be so daunting, and require so many wires, that once you're up and running, it feels anything like a wireless setup. Not so much with the Creative Sound Blaster Tactic3D Wrath Wireless Gaming Headset: A truly wireless setup for a Mac or PC that literally had us up and running moments after the USB wireless transmitter was plugged into our PC.

Boasting some rather massive 50mm speakers, the wireless USB adapter is able to stream uncompressed THX-quality audio that, thanks to the free software that you'll have to download, creates some surprisingly realistic surround effects. Simply put, the software is able to produce virtual speakers around, above and below you that greatly enhance gameplay.

In gaming we tested the headset with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and the sound effects made it easy to hear enemies as they tried to sneak up behind us. Additionally, the bass effects were incredible as explosions burst around us.

Of course, while many headsets are great for gaming that quality doesn't always translate to music, movies or when watching television or sports on a computer. The Creative Sound Blaster Tactic3D Wrath Wireless Gaming Headset doesn't suffer from this all-too-often shortcoming.

Solid quality

We threw every kind of audio source we could throw at this headset: from electronica and rap to R&B and indie rock, and this unit handled all types with aplomb. We also watched movies, where the headset's myriad surround modes shone through. Additionally, while watching baseball games on MLB.TV, we could easily pick out unique voices in the crowd during the action.

When it comes to headsets, comfort is key, and while this unit is plenty comfortable, it can feel rather tight at times. Those with larger heads may want to take em for a test run before plunking down $139.99.

That said, we loved the removable microphone and the integrated volume and mute controls are essential with any wireless device. We were also surprised at the lack of lag while chatting in games or via Skype or Google Hangout. Additionally, those on the other end remarked that the audio quality of the mic was good.

As far as battery life is concerned, Creative claims to get about eight hours from one charge, the unit charges with a Micro-USB cable that's included, and the headset can be used while it's charging. In our tests we easily were able to use the headset for an entire work day on one charge.

If there's a downside to this headset, it's the software. The software worked flawlessly on our Windows 7-based PC but getting the software to work on our Mac was more difficult. While the wireless USB dongle worked out of the box, and we were able to use the unit with the Mac, tweaking the settings and creating custom profiles was a hassle. This wasn't the case on our Windows 7 machine. Hopefully as updates to the software are released Creative can remedy this situation.

Verdict

Provided your head isn't too large, the Tactic 3D Wrath Wireless headphones feel great. They're truly wireless, easy to set-up, and boast impressive battery life.

While updated software is a must, we wouldn't hesitate to recommend these headphones.