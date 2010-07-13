Fujitsu ScanSnap S1300 review

A superb mix of speed and portability. Ideal for digitising pics on the go

Fujitsu's ScanSnap S1300 is easy to carry around, but scanning on the move is only one of its talents. It's also very fast.

If you regularly scan documents or large photo collections, it could well prove its worth without ever leaving your home or office desk.

The ScanSnap S1300 can be powered through the mains or USB (two ports required). It's small and light enough to fit in your travel bag and use with your notebook at that all-important business conference, and when you have the software installed, it's extremely simple to use.

It's straightforward to configure too, and can scan documents directly to your hard drive, email, printer or iPhoto.

The bundled Cardiris OCR application lets you scan to editable Word and Excel files, it can create searchable PDFs and its Duplex feature scans both sides of a document with one pass through the scanner. Document sizes from A4 to business cards can be scanned in colour, black-and-white or greyscale.

In our tests, a 20-page, one-sided text document scanned to PDF in three minutes, 32 seconds under mains power, and just over eight minutes under USB. Ten 15x10cm photos scanned as colour JPEGs in one minute, two seconds and one minute, 12 seconds respectively.

Scan quality is also very good, and you can boost quality at the expense of speed if you wish.

Our only real gripe is that the document feeder's 10-sheet capacity (fewer if you're scanning photos or thin card) is a little miserly.

