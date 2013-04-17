SteelSeries World of Warcraft Wireless MMO Mouse review

Not many games have peripherals designed especially for them, let alone games that are nearly 10 years old. World of Warcraft, however, is not your usual game, which is why nearly a decade after its release it is still inspiring peripheral makers to bring out new controllers inspired by it.

The latest creation by SteelSeries, the World of Warcraft Wireless MMO Mouse, is an eye-catching device with a design that's heavily based on World of Warcraft mythology.

The charging dock that holds the mouse while charging is designed like a stone plinth that proudly holds aloft the mouse. Runes in Warcraft's fictional language adorn the dock, and they light up blue when the mouse is removed.

The design of the mouse itself is attractive and understated, much nicer than the over the top - yet cheap looking - SteelSeries World of Warcraft MMO Gaming Mouse: Legendary Edition.

The design of the controller is similar to SteelSeries' previous World of Warcraft-themed mouse, with plenty of additional buttons that make it an excellent choice for MMO games - not just World of Warcraft. It feels slightly light and cheap, lacking the heft of the solidly built Mad Catz Cyborg M.M.O. 7.

Verdict

Overall this mouse is fast and responsive, and looks good enough when charging if you're a fan or World of Warcraft. If you want a sturdy mouse that's more concerned with performance over flashy design, and better value for money, you'll want to look elsewhere.