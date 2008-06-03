Coolermaster Hyper Z600 review

As a passive heatsink, the Hyper Z600 fares much better than some of its rivals.

It's unique 'X' shaped design and mix of radiator blade length aren't just for show: they've been calculated to improve heat dissipation in all directions, apparently.

A versatile heatsink

Even though it's only rated for 85W as a passive cooler, we were able to keep our CPU running smoothly (albeit warmly).

Ideally, though, you'll want to attach at least one fan for improved stability if you are going quad. The slow-spinning fans, however, aren't as versatile as the throttle controls of the 'pure' air cooler.

The Z600 is tall, but the actual footprint isn't huge, making it a versatile all-rounder. We're still unconvinced by passive cooling for gaming, but it's excellent value and certainy good looking.

Test results:

Full resource draw stress test: Prime 95: 62°C

Max load multi-core stress test: HL2 map draw: 65°C

Real-world gaming stress test: World in Conflict: 58°C

Idle recovery (1 min after stress test): Resting: 47°C