Gigabyte Triton 180 review

Gigabyte's rather solid-looking 3D Aurora case, while a couple of years old now, is still a popular choice for rig builders and modders. However, at a shade over 100 pounds, it's a bit on the pricey side, pushing it into serious upgrade territory.

The Triton 180 is in the cheap-and-cheerful category, priced as it is around the 49 pound mark. Pleasingly, its budget pretensions are belied by the internal build quality, which is pretty high. The Triton 180 offers screwless design, with sliding clips for the bays, which means swapping out drives is a cinch.

In execution, it's almost dangerously close to the system offered by Cooler Master, which is fine by us; anything that means leaving the screwdriver in the toolbox is a good thing, and that goes for the backplate PCI bays too. In addition, the bottom hard drive bay is set face-on, which makes for easy drive installation even when the chassis is fully loaded.

Outside, it's brushed alu from hat to socks, with the minimum of plastics involved. It'll win no high-falutin' product design awards, and is the very opposite of ostentatious, so if it's flashy LED-drenched bling you're after, look elsewhere. Featuring competent, fuss-free design inside and out though, we're big fans of this inexpensive, highly durable chassis.