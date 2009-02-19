Rain Design mStand

The mStand from Rain Design does a useful job and does it well

With Rain Design's mStand, you can use your laptop like a desktop. Just position your laptop on the stand and connect a wireless or USB keyboard and mouse.

The laptop's screen is in the ideal position for desktop viewing, and you have your keyboard in front of you. You can use the laptop's own keyboard while it's on the stand, but it's not recommended. The keyboard angle is too steep for comfort, and the unit wobbles as you type.

When used with a self-contained keyboard, the mStand does a great job. It's stylish, sturdy and allows a decent airflow around your laptop. It's moulded from a single piece of aluminium, and has a hole in the rear to trail your cables.

When not in use, you can store your keyboard under the mStand, and it's ideal if you want to connect peripherals through a separate USB hub, giving you a de facto docking station for your laptop.