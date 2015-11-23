Yahoo confirms it's blocking email access if you use an ad-blocker

While an in-browser ad-blocker is generally recommended to prevent malware, as well as to make certain websites less annoying, Yahoo has begun testing a new feature that could end up blocking you from your Yahoo Mail account if you use an ad-blocker.

Last week, users began reporting they were being blocked from accessing their Yahoo email inbox for using an ad-blocker without warning.

While Yahoo didn't announce the changes or warn users, it eventually released a statement over the weekend explaining that it was in fact testing a new "experience" with some users in the US.

"At Yahoo, we are continually developing and testing new product experiences," Yahoo said in a statement, according to the New York Times.

While it didn't reveal how many users were being affected by this test, Yahoo said, "This is a test we're running for a small number of Yahoo Mail users in the US."

Yahoo hasn't revealed how long this test will run for, or if it will eventually roll out the new feature to all Yahoo Mail users.

It is interesting, however, that it is testing this "experience," considering Yahoo users were hit with malware attacks through the company's ad network just a few months back, but if you want to access your Yahoo Mail inbox, you may need to switch off your ad-blocker.