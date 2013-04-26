Virgin America playing matchmaker with in-flight flirting?

If you compare the way people behave on long-haul flights, the etiquette on airplanes is like it is in an elevator. You step inside, find your place, and do your utmost not to disturb anybody else -- for up to 12 hours.

Entrepreneur and Virgin owner Sir Richard Branson would like to see this change. He sees his airplanes as being like nightclubs with allocated seating, and the long-stretch of time in the air as the perfect opportunity to make friends and find lovers.

Introducing a new 'seat-to-seat delivery service, Sir Branson encourages his customers to "pin-point the objection of their affection" and then "treat them to something delicious" before sealing the deal with a "suggestive seat-to-seat chat".

Cabin pressure

Ewww.

This sounds like the sort of thing that Samantha from Sex in the City would find exhilarating, but for the rest of us who just want to watch bad action movies, sleep and try our best to fart silently, 'seat-to-seat delivery' sounds like an added pressure that long flights just don't need.

Conversely, what happens when all of this "suggestive" snack swapping works out? You can picture the cabin crew exhausted, rapping on the bathroom doors, armed with a bucket of cold water. This is a bad idea from start to finish.

More blips!

Bummed about the sell out? We think the only cure is to read more blips, bunched all together in one happy place.