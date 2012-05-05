This week's hottest reviews on TechRadar

The Samsung Galaxy S3 is coming to a network near you

There's a reason why Apple is suing Samsung in just about every major world territory - it feels threatened, and so it might.

Samsung is now the top-selling phone manufacturer on the planet, and that's entirely thanks to the wildly popular Galaxy range of Android smartphones. The latest such handset, the Galaxy S3, has enjoyed the kind of build-up and reception normally reserved for iDevices and that's no mean feat.

The stats don't lie, either - over half a million people read our hands-on in just 12 hours!

So do check out our Galaxy S3 page below, as well as all our other reviews this week.

Hands on: Samsung Galaxy S3 review

The headline feature of the new Samsung Galaxy S3 is the 4.8-inch Super AMOLED+ HD screen, packing a whopping 1280x720 pixels into a sub 5-inch space.

That means a resolution of 309ppi, which is encroaching on iPhone 4S territory but at a much larger screen size. Under the hood is very impressive too: a 1.4GHz Exynos quad core processor backed up by 1GB of RAM, and will come in 16GB, 32GB or 64GB flavours, with a microSD slot to boot. In your face, HTC One X!

Samsung US46ES8000 review

Samsung is on typically aggressive form with the Samsung UE46ES8000, combining cutting-edge features with a gorgeous space-saving design and some of the best picture quality the LCD TV world has to offer.

Particularly impressive are the set's attempts at revolutionising the way you interface with your TV, the improvements Samsung has wrought to its picture quality (especially in 3D mode) thanks to its dual-core processing, and the additions to Samsung's Smart Hub online platform.

Asus P8Z77-V Pro review

The really impressive thing about the Asus P8Z77-V Pro is the fact that, despite its relatively diminutive price-tag, it can easily hold its own against the best its siblings and competitors can muster.

When you compare it against the likes of Intel's own Z77 and the bargainous ASRock Fatal1ty Z77 Professional, it's definitely ahead of the curve.

Samsung HW-E551 review

The Samsung HW-E551 is arguably the most sophisticated 2.1 system currently available. The hybrid design is neat and the wireless sub behaves impeccably, shutting down when required.

As a sonic upgrade for a TV, it represents fine value, and the punchy sub is a crowd pleaser. Sonically it's not perfect, but for general TV viewing these caveats are unlikely to prove an issue.

Acer Aspire Timeline U M3 review

Nvidia has been calling the Acer Timeline U M3 the first true Ultrabook. And the big, green graphics giant has good reason to be backing this svelte-looking machine - at its heart beats the very latest in mobile graphics power, the GeForce GT 640M.

This is the big selling point for this otherwise rather middle-of-the-road machine, and without it there is no way we would be anywhere near as enamoured with it.

