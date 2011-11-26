This week's hottest reviews on TechRadar

This week we've reviewed Google's new Galaxy Nexus - the first Android 4.0 handset as well as the new, souped up Apple MacBook Pro.

We've also checked out a brand new 46-inch LCD from Philips as well as Sony's whacky personal 3D viewer.

Read on for all the reviews posted on TechRadar this week.

Philips 46PFL9706H review

The Philips 46PFL469706H is a milestone in TV design. Picture quality on an LCD TV was simply not possible until now, and it's all made possible by the new 'moth eye' filter. It uses tiny nodules to mimic similar structures found on moth's eyes and is used to eliminate reflections on the screen, resulting in a greatly enhanced perceived contrast range.

You have to see it to truly believe it, but it takes this TV from being a great contender to a market leader. There are a few niggles in the form of 3D crosstalk and some input lag when gaming, but otherwise it's a phenomenal achievement by Philips.

Samsung Galaxy Nexus review

The Samsung Galaxy Nexus is the world's first phone to run Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) and comes with a plethora of top-end tech, including a huge but still massively high resolution screen.

There are some gadgets in geek-world that are announced and we just cannot wait to touch. Nokia's N95, the original iPhone, the T-Mobile G1 and Palm's first Pre. And the Galaxy Nexus fits firmly in that category. The big selling point here is not so much the handset – it's what powers the Galaxy Nexus. Google has redrawn its Android OS in probably the biggest overhaul since it launched exactly three years ago.

Sony HMZ-T1 Personal 3D Viewer review

If you've got money to burn and you're a big fan of 3D and own a 3D Blu-ray player, the Sony HMZ-T1 could be right down your street. While we really can't imagine head mounted 3D displays taking off in quite the same way that Walkmans did a generation ago, we rather like Sony's HMZ-T1 personal 3D viewer.

It's a bold and exciting spin on a familiar concept, and one that actually delivers on its promise of a virtual cinema experience. Its 3D performance is particularly mesmerising and if we could see our thumbs, we think they'd both be pointing upwards.

Philips Fidelio AS851 review

The AS851 is the first Android dock to launch into a market full of 200 million Android phones. So it's sure to be a hit, right? If only it were that simple…

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (Late 2011) review

The late 2011 update to the 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro is a mild refresh, but definitely a welcome one. It comes soon after a massive upgrade at the beginning of 2011, and the prices haven't changed, so we've no cause for complaint.

This week's other reviews

Cooling

Be Quiet Dark Rock Advanced C1 review

Cooler Master GeminII M4 review

Cooler Master Hyper TX3 EVO review

Gelid GX-7 Gamer review

Enermax ETS-T40-TA review

Mobile phones

Motorola Razr review

HTC Rhyme review

BlackBerry Curve 9380 review

Monitors

Asus VG278H review

Printers

HP Photosmart 7510 review

Televisions

LG DM2350D review

TV tuner cards

Elgato eyeTV Mobile review

Hands on reviews

Mobile phones

Hands on: BlackBerry Curve 9380 review

Internet

Hands on: Google Music review

