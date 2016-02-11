Steve Wozniak announces Silicon Valley Comic Con

Ever wanted to cosplay as an Apple Newton or perhaps go a little more risqué and dress as a translucent original iMac? Now you might have the chance to do so, as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has announced the first Silicon Valley Comic Con.

NDTV reports that the new con looks set to be a mash-up of the traditional geek-focused San Diego Comic Con with a technology show, as in addition to comics, films and videogames, tech companies are also being invited to exhibit their wares.

So what's the connection between geek culture and tech? "A lot of science fiction starts out as a dream in your head where you go, 'Wow, that would be cool,' and then you have the actual technology people turn it into reality," Woz is quoted as saying, "That is the process of creation."

Attendees Assemble

Guests announced so far include Michael J Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson from the Back to the Future Trilogy, Stan Lee, William Shatner and Karen Gillan. But the panels won't just include sycophantic nerds asking actors about continuity errors, as there will be a number focused on technology.

For example, Laetitia Garriott de Cayeux from Escape Dynamics Inc will be talking about reusable rockets, and The Martian author Andy Weir will be speaking on a panel with Mythbuster's Adam Savage about how to actually travel to Mars.

30,000 people are expected to attend the event, which takes place from March 18-20 in San Jose, California.