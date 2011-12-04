Sir James Dyson hits out at Chinese copycats

Sir James Dyson says China risks being thrown out of the World Trade Organisation for flouting copyright laws, including his own patented systems.

The inventor of the revolutionary Dyson vacuum cleaner and the AirBlade hand-dryer says China is creating an unlevel playing field by allowing its manufacturers to flagrantly copy innovations.

He says: "They [China] are running the risk of being expelled from the WTO. They are creating an unlevel playing field by taking our technology and selling it all over the world."

Double standards

Dyson accuses the country of double standards, by enforcing strict intellectual property laws on products coming into the country, but allowing domestic manufacturers to infringe patents.

He says his company recently won a suit against a Chinese firm caught making a copy of Dyson's AirBlade hand-dryer, to little avail.

He added: "We had to put a private detective in their factory and take photos of them making the fans. Then we won the case and they were fined $7,500 but they didn't pay the fine and they just carried on.

Two speed process

Dyson also says that China's two-speed patent applications process also creates a disadvantage for foreign manufacturers and continues to allow flouting of his company's IP.

"Under WTO regulations, each country is supposed to treat foreign patent applications with the same speed as local applications.

"But they are passing Chinese application in months and taking five years for ours.

"If we have someone copying our products in China we cannot sue them until our patent is passed. This has not created a level playing field."

Via: Guardian