Peter Jackson on Hobbit backlash: 'This tech is going to keep evolving'

Shooting movies in 48fps is here to stay so we might as well get used to it, reckons director Peter Jackson.

After showing off 10 minutes' footage of his much-anticipated Hobbit adaptation, Jackson was faced with a lukewarm reaction – mainly because the 48fps shooting standard seems to make things look 'too real'.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Jackson defended his decision to shoot the movie at 48fps, and believes that when we see the whole movie, audiences will be enamoured with the technology.

"At first it's unusual because you've never seen a movie like this before. It's literally a new experience, but you know, that doesn't last the entire experience of the film – not by any stretch, [just] 10 minutes or so," said Jackson to EW.

"That's a different experience than if you see a fast-cutting montage at a technical presentation."

Hmm, maybe showing off a fast-cutting montage at a technical presentation wasn't the best way to show off the film, then.

Keeps evolving

As for ditching the technology in the future - that's just not going to happen, according to Jackson.

"Nobody is going to stop… this technology is going to keep evolving."

Jackson's right in the sense that reaction to the footage at CinemaCon can't be taken for granted, given it was early footage but it has gotten a lot of fans talking about the possibility of the movie not matching expectations, which is something Jackson or Warner Bros will want to be quick to remedy.

"There can only ever be a real reaction, a truthful reaction, when people actually have a chance to see a complete narrative on a particular film," explained Jackson – possibly with his fingers crossed.

Via EW