Facebook Breakup Notifier app goes live

A new Facebook web app will send you an email to let you know when your friends' relationship statuses change.

If you allow the Breakup Notifier to link up with your account you can select the Facebook friends you'd like to monitor and then receive an email notification when their love life takes a turn.

So, for example, if you're friends with an old school sweetheart who's got married to the guy who stole her from you, you can have Breakup Notifier follow her in the hope that it all goes south.

"You like someone. They're in a relationship. Be the first to know when they're out of it," says the app's website.

Many of us have probably been there, but it's still pretty creepy.

Unofficial

While, to our knowledge, the app isn't endorsed by Facebook, the site hasn't exactly discouraged the voyeuristic folks among us in the past.

So if you're living hope that "In a relationship" is going to become "it's complicated" then there's now a tool that'll do it for you without you having to manually check every day... or every hour.