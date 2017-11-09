Windows 10’s Near Share is Microsoft’s take on Apple’s AirDrop

There’s a new preview build out for Windows 10, which is the first taste of fresh features that will be included in next year’s first big update (Redstone 4), including Microsoft’s version of Apple’s AirDrop for swiftly and easily sharing files between PCs.

Near Share allows PCs which are near each other to share files (or web links) via Bluetooth, so there’s no need to bother with clunkier solutions like putting the file on a USB stick.

Providing your PC has Bluetooth, of course, you can simply click on the icon for Near Share and select from a list of devices within Bluetooth range to share with. The recipient will be notified of your intended file transfer, and will have to accept it before the move is made.

Edging up

Most of the other new features with this preview build (version 17035, which is now available in the fast ring) pertain to Microsoft’s Edge browser. They include the ability to mute a tab playing audio, which is a fairly standard browser feature, but a welcome one nonetheless.

There are also fresh context menu options when reading ebooks in Edge, and Microsoft has introduced the ability to save out (free) EPUB books from within the browser.

Finally, as well as some miscellaneous minor tweaks, the Microsoft Store has been graced with a ‘Shop Surface’ section, which allows you to purchase Surface devices and accessories directly from within Windows 10. This is no surprise, as it was spotted a couple of weeks back.

Not every Windows tester will be able to access this preview build yet, mind you, as apparently there’s a major bug with AMD processors. So if you have an AMD-powered rig, you’ll be blocked from downloading the build (for your own good). Microsoft is currently working on a fix for this issue.