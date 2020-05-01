Waze is now a real alternative to Google Maps thanks to new lane guidance

Navigation apps such as Waze and Google Maps make it easier than ever to travel from A to B even if you have no idea where you are. Gone are the days of looking at printed roadmaps.

But when you're in an unfamiliar city there can still be issues when it comes to getting around – such as knowing which lane you need to be in so you don't miss your turn or have to cut across traffic at the last minute.

Google Maps has long featured lane guidance to help drivers get into the correct lane in plenty of time but, despite being owned by the same company, this is something that has been missing from Waze. Now this is changing.

Lane guidance is something that Waze users have been asking for for quite some time, and now beat users are in luck. If you are part of the beta testing program for the app, you'll see Google Maps-style lane indicators at the top of the screen showing you where you need to position yourself on the road.

Stay in lane

The Waze teams hasn't made an official announcement about the feature, so it's hard to tell just when it might make its way to all users. In the meantime, Israeli website GeekTime shares a video of the new lane guidance feature in action:

The site says that Lane Guidance – or Path Guidance as it's also known – kicks in when drivers are around 500 metres from a turn in a city and 1km on motorways, giving plenty of time to switch to the right lane.

Lane Guidance is said to be rolling out to users in Israel first, but there's no word on which countries will benefit from it after that.

Via Android Police