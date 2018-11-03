Wales vs Scotland live stream: how to watch today's rugby from anywhere for free

Wales vs Scotland rugby union - where and when Wales vs Scotland takes place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday, November 3. Kick-off is at 2.45pm GMT, which is 10.45am ET, 7.45am PT and 1.45am Sunday morning AEDT.

The rugby union calendar has thrown up some very tasty autumn internationals to be played over the coming weeks, with Wales vs Scotland among the picks of the first weekend. Want to catch a live stream? You're in the right place.

Despite a few lingering injuries in Warren Gatland's camp, Wales enter this one with a strong squad thanks to the return of eight British and Irish Lions, including inspirational captain, Alun Wyn Jones.

Scotland travel to Wales with a mixture of youth and experience in the ranks, as uncapped trio Sam Johnson, Blade Thomson and Sam Skinner are joined by record appearance-maker, Ross Ford, hoping for his 111th cap in Cardiff after a recall to the squad.

For all the info about how to watch Wales vs Scotland live, just keep scrolling down. The good news is that the BBC will be showing it in the UK, so you can tune in for free by using a VPN if you're outside the country.

How to live stream Wales vs Scotland in the UK for free

Great news! The Wales vs Scotland autumn international will be shown live on BBC 1 in the UK. That means you can watch it for free on your TV when it kicks-off at 2.45pm GMT.

Alternatively you can access the action live via BBC iPlayer or through a third-party online streaming TV service such as TVPlayer.com. This means you can catch the match on TV, computer, tablet and smartphone for free if you're in the UK.

Not in the UK this weekend? No worries - just download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to live stream Wales vs Scotland for free anywhere else in the world

If you're outside the UK and try to start streaming the rugby on the BBC website or iPlayer, you'll soon discover that you can't as it is location restricted. But there's a way you can watch for free anyway. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's in the UK. That way you can enjoy the free coverage without having to pay your local broadcaster or find an illegal stream.

It's really easy to get started with a VPN - here's how to do it:

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch Wales vs Scotland online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are other fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to stream Wales vs Scotland on TVPlayer using the link below.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

TVPlayer.com is a very handy little website that hosts all of the UK's freeview channels on one handy website. It's free to use, completely legal and lets you channel hop at your leisure.

Where else can I watch the rugby Test with a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the rugby from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, France, Italy, Argentina, Finland, Israel, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, Sweden, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

Images courtesy of www.wru.wales