Presto's Big Bang Theory involves launching an Android TV app

Foxtel's streaming service Presto has been a little bit slow on the big screen app service rollout. After launching on Samsung Smart TVs and then expanding to Telstra TV, Presto users have otherwise had to rely on using a Chromecast or Airplay for big screen enjoyment.

But that's all changed for some people today, as Presto has announced it has launched a native app on the Android TV platform.

Now, anybody with a TV running Android TV 5.0 and above can access the massive collection of Presto Entertainment programming.

Initially, that means Sony's 2015 lineup of Smart TVs, as well as the Google Nexus Player,

The news comes at the same time that Presto has rolled out its December lineup of exclusive content, including the entire back catalogue of The Big Bang Theory.