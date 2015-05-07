Now is the time for Fox Sports on Apple TV

It's available now, but not quite live

The world may be anxiously awaiting the arrival of the Apple TV 2, but in the meantime Australia is finally getting local apps for the digital platform.

Following the arrival of Tenplay and Cricket Australia apps back in January, sports lovers will be able to enjoy the new Fox Sports Now channel on their Apple TV box.

Just like Fox Sports on Foxtel, you can expect to pay for the privilege of streaming Australian sport on demand.

But unlike the full Foxtel subscription though, there's no live sports on offer through the Apple TV app.

Consumers called offside

There is a limited amount of content on offer for free via the Fox Sports Plus app on the Apple TV.

Customers can access the Fox Sports News channel streamed live, and there's also NRL, Rugby Union and A-League clips from the Fox Sports website on offer for free consumption.

But if you want to watch full match replays, you'll need to pony up a $4.99 a week subscription fee, which you can pay directly through your iTunes account.

That $5 fee also gets you access to Fox Sports' roundup shows, giving sports lovers a way to catch up on the week's action.

Blow that whistle, ref

There's some good news for Foxtel subscribers though – If you're already paying for a Fox Sports package, the Fox Sports Now offering is included in your monthly cost.

However, users of the Fox Sports Now iPad app are expected to pony up the cash twice to get the service on both iPad and Apple TV.

Whether a $20 a month fee is worth it for a service that doesn't actually include live coverage is obviously dependent on how much you like sports, but at least there's progress on the Australian Apple TV app front.