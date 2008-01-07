Philips Blu-ray player gets BD-Java ready

Philips showed off its next-gen Blu-ray Disc player at CES 2008 today. The BPD7200 is the first player from the company that's BD-Java ready, enabling it to handle interactive features on Blu-ray movie discs.

BD-Java features includes Picture-in-Picture (PiP), and graphical enhancements that enable you to access bonus material like director's commentaries while your Blu-ray movie is playing.

Other key features include Full HD 1080/24p output with Deep Colour support via its HDMI 1.3 output, plus a video upscaler to enhance picture quality on your old DVD movies.

The BDP7200 goes on sale in the US in April, for $349 (£177). There's no news yet on a UK release.