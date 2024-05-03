New AI-powered managed detection and response solution released by Blackberry
Former business smartphone company turned security firm, Blackberry, has lifted the wraps of its new AI-driven threat detection and response tool.
CylanceMDR, the company’s new Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, is set to be powered by Cylance AI platform together with security operations center analysts in order to provide round-the-clock coverage.
The newly introduced MDR, which was formerly known as CylanceGUARD, has been launched with three tiers – Standard, Advanced and On-Demand.
Nathan Jenniges, SVP and GM at Blackberry Cybersecurity, commented: “CylanceMDR offers more than just industry-leading technology; you’re getting a true AI-driven MDR fuelled by proprietary threat intelligence.”
Jenniges continued to discuss the importance of having “the right team” of cybersecurity experts to support a good technological foundation. Jenniges added: “Our philosophy is to combine our technical excellence with our human expertise to provide unparalleled support to organisations of any size.”
The suite of services provided under the CylanceMDR solution includes onboarding, alert triage, investigation, managed threat hunting, digital forensics, comprehensive incident response and critical event management. Blackberry is also so sure of its products that it’s offering a $1 million guarantee.
In addition to the Standard and Advanced tiers, On-Demand adds exclusively tailored features for customers with their own security teams seeking extra support.
In its announcement, the company cited independent research, revealing that Cylance AI threat detection “acted up to 13 times faster, preventing 98% of attacks earlier in the kill chain.” Blackberry also believes that its solution could prove up to 85% cheaper than building an in-house SOC, with CylanceMDR reporting a 3x ROI in another third-party study.
More information about Blackberry’s latest take on detection and response can be found on the firm’s website.
