BlackBerry unveils cybersecurity assistant powered by generative AI
BlackBerry looks to move forward with AI cybersecurity push
BlackBerry has unveiled an enterprise-grade security assitant platform powered by generative AI tools.
Aimed at increasing the efficiency and performance of CISO teams, the unnamed generative AI powered assistant will act as an additional SOC analyst for your team - so if you’re a security operations center (SOC) analyst who needs an assistant, Blackberry may have the solution for you.
The latest innovation will be available to CylanceAI customers, and will allow SOC teams to stay ahead of threats by using predictive cybersecurity to stay ahead of the curve. The AI is trained on private large language models (LLM) giving it an enhanced level of precision and data privacy.
More than just a robot
“BlackBerry pioneered the AI cybersecurity market and our commitment to innovation means we are once again at the forefront of the industry as we unveil our Generative AI powered cybersecurity assistant,” said Nathan Jenniges, SVP & GM Spark, Cybersecurity Business Unit, BlackBerry.
“This new solution will enable our customers to modernize their SOC operations helping them to stay a step ahead of the adversary. It will be invaluable to CISOs in overcoming the challenges they face, including an evolving threat landscape and resource constraints.”
The generative AI solution will be able to predict the needs of its users, drastically improving workflow and cutting down the time required for threat research. The initial release of this cybersecurity AI will be restricted to a limited group of CylanceAI customers.
“Generative AI has the potential to deliver tremendous economic value, making it an area of focus for BlackBerry. Our patent portfolio already includes Generative AI,” said Charles Eagan, Chief Technology Officer, BlackBerry.
“Throughout our innovations we take our commitment to delivering enterprise-grade solutions seriously – innovations that deliver value rather than react to hype.”
More from TechRadar Pro
- Admins everywhere are making this really basic password security mistake
- Need a writing assistant? Here is our rankings of the best AI writers
- Looking to safeguard your businesses' devices? Here is our list of the best endpoint protection software
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Benedict Collins is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Pro covering privacy and security. Before settling into journalism Ben worked as a Livestream Production Manager, covering games in the National Ice Hockey League for 5 years and contributing heavily to the advancement of livestreaming within the league.
He has a MA in Security, Intelligence and Diplomacy, alongside a BA in Politics with Journalism, both from the University of Buckingham. Outside of work Ben follows many sports; most notably ice hockey and rugby. When not running or climbing, Ben can most often be found deep in the shrubbery of a pub garden.
Most Popular
By Matt Bolton
By Darren Allan
By Axel Metz