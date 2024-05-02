Quordle today – hints and answers for Friday, May 3 (game #830)

The word-game revolution continues apace, and it's good to see that Quordle is still going strong after so many other Wordle clones ran out of steam. If you're on this page then I assume you're still playing, at least – so scroll down if you need some help, or skip to my commentary if not.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #830) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #830) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 0.

Quordle today (game #830) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #830) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #830) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • N • C • K • A

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #830) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle, game #830, are…

NUDGE

CLASH

KNAVE

AGENT

Probably the easiest Quordle this week, right? No repeated letters to worry about, no Q, Z, X or J to be seen, no really obscure words to grapple with. In fact, the only vaguely complicated thing about it is that KNAVE begins with the uncommon KN combination. That aside, there was nothing major to beware of here, and I solved all four with a minimum of fuss. Hopefully you did too.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #830) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #830, are…

FINAL

HYDRO

AMEND

KNOCK

