Ulster vs Leinster live stream: how to watch Pro14 rugby online from anywhere today

With just two games left to play after this weekend, tonight's meeting of Irish rugby's biggest rivals has taken on the significance of a playoff clash. It's the biggest match of the 2020/21 Pro14 season so far, so read on as we explain how to watch an Ulster vs Leinster live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

Leinster and Ulster have left the rest of their Conference A rivals in the dust, but only one of them can make it to the Grand Final, with this season's playoffs having been scrapped. Leinster are six points clear, and will confirm their place in the final with a bonus-point victory tonight.

It's incredible to think that just two months ago, Ulster were 10 points ahead of their Dublin-based rivals at the top of the conference. But the pendulum swung in the second-half of their meeting in early January, with Sean Cronin, Robbie Henshaw and James Tracy all scoring tries after the break to secure a resounding 24-12 Leinster win.

The good news for Dan McFarland and Ulster is that they've got Stuart McCloskey and Tom O'Toole back from Six Nations duty. John Cooney and Eric O'Sullivan are also available for selection, having been used as injury cover for the national side.

Leo Cullen and Leinster, meanwhile, need to navigate tonight's goliath game without more than a dozen of their biggest talents, including captain Johnny Sexton, who were required to attend Ireland's training camp this week.

It's the biggest game in Irish domestic rugby, and there's certainly hope for an upset. Follow our guide below for full details of how to watch Ulster vs Leinster online and get a reliable Pro14 live stream from anywhere.

How to watch an Ulster vs Leinster live stream from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Pro14 rugby below. But you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border. But it's not nearly as scary as it sounds and we can help you get back to your preferred Pro14 rugby live stream in no time at all.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services you normally enjoy at home.

Ulster vs Leinster live stream: how to watch Pro14 rugby online in Ireland

Ulster vs Leinster kicks-off at 7.35pm GMT today in Belfast and is being shown by two channels in Ireland - both of which also offer streaming options, and their own caveats. One of them, TG4, is totally free to stream online and doesn't even ask you to register for an account - but its coverage is delayed by about two hours. The other, eir Sport, is your way to watch Ulster vs Leinster live - either on TV or by streaming the match using its app, which is available its broadband and mobile customers, Sky TV subscribers in Ireland, as well as on Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast platforms. It'll cost you at least €19.99 a month. Outside of Ireland? Watch Pro14 rugby online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

Ulster vs Leinster live stream: how to watch Pro14 rugby in the UK

Premier Sports has the broadcasting rights for Pro14 rugby in the UK, and is showing every game from every round of the action on Premier Sports 1 and 2, as well as sister channel FreeSports. In this case, Ulster vs Leinster is on Premier Sports 1 from 7pm GMT ahead of a 7.35pm kick-off in Belfast. You'll find Premier Sport available on TV from £9.99 a month through both Sky and Virgin Media - but there's also a streaming-only option available, Premier Player, costing £9.99 for the full works including all Premier Sports channels plus LaLiga TV and BoxNation. If you're outside the UK and want to live stream Ulster vs Leinster and watch Pro14 rugby online, don't worry about geo-blocks stopping you. If you've already got (or are considering) a subscription to a Brit-based sports streaming platform, then simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to catch all the action just as you would if you were at home.

How to watch Pro14 rugby online: live stream Ulster vs Leinster in Australia

Australia doesn't have a national TV broadcaster invested in Pro14 rugby - but every game is available to stream live and on-demand with a RugbyPass subscription. That includes Ulster vs Leinster, with action Down Under getting started at 6.35am AEDT on the morning of Sunday, March 7. This is one of the best value ways to watch Pro14 rugby in the world, as it costs just $9.99 a month for an HD live stream of every game in the competition. It's only available in a select few countries like Australia, though, as elsewhere broadcast deals means it gets geo-blocked. That's not necessarily a problem for Aussie subscribers, though - just pick up a top-notch VPN and follow our guide above to watch your preferred Pro14 rugby live stream wherever you are in the world.

Live stream Pro14 rugby in New Zealand: how to watch Ulster vs Leinster online

The place to watch Pro14 rugby in New Zealand is Sky Sport, which is available in New Zealand as part of a range of pay TV packages. Ulster vs Leinster is on the cards this weekend, with the match kicking off at 8.35am NZDT on Sunday, March 7. It's being shown on Sky Sport 1 - so anyone with Sky Sport as part of their package can use the app to stream coverage. And, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis, with a week pass costing $19.99. Anyone from the UK or Ireland in New Zealand can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home - and Kiwis abroad can use the same method to take their digital selves back home for rugby coverage.

Rugby live stream: how to watch Ulster vs Leinster Pro14 live stream in the US

ESPN and its ESPN+ streaming service have the rights to show Pro14 rugby in the US. That includes Ulster vs Leinster, which kicks-off at 2.35pm ET/11.35am PT on Saturday, March 6. The ESPN + service is great value at just $5.99 a month. In addition to being the US home of the Pro14, it also features loads of games from the NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, FA Cup, plus college sports, tennis, golf, cricket, other rugby competitions, Top Rank boxing, and UFC.