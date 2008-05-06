Trending

Panasonic plans smaller Freesat TVs

October date for 32inch and 37inch Freesat IDTVs

The Panasonic 50PZ81B in situ

Panasonic is planning to release Freesat enabled 32inch and 37inch panels, likely to be LCDs, a spokesman for the company has told TechRadar.

With the 42inch and 46inch plasma models of the PZ81 series hitting stores in June, it appears those seeking a smaller option will not have too long to wait.

October

"The 32inch and 37inch models will be arriving in October," a spokesman at the launch of Freesat said.

The PZ81 series boasts SD slots, 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast and Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

We’ll bring you updates on price when we receive them.

