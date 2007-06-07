World's largest TV goes on sale in Japan

JVC's HD-110MH80, at 110 inches, is the largest production TV in the world

The world's largest rear-projection television has gone on sale in Japan. At 110-inches, JVC 's HD-110MH80 is two inches bigger than Sharp's record-breaking 108-inch LCD TV.

It uses JVC's proprietary 'D-ILA' (Digital Direct Drive Image Light Amplifier) liquid crystal panel to produce a full-HD 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. It draws a hefty 220 watts of electricity to power what is effectively the biggest production television on the planet.

Size-wise it's three feet deep and reportedly weighs 728 pounds - the same as four grown men.

It has a contrast ratio at 5000:1 and will set you back around £28,000 if it becomes available in the UK.

JVC launches world-beater

And if you're thinking of splashing out £28k on one of these babies, you might want to think about how you're going to get it home first. Unusually sized displays like this can cost as much to ship as they are to buy. This is because of the specialised equipment, transport and packaging required to move them.

Panasonic's 103-inch plasma, once the king of TVs, is now looking distinctly small.