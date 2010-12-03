Sony Bravia KDL-22PX300 offers built in PlayStation 2

Sony has released a television with a difference – with the Bravia KDL-22PX300 offers built in PS2 functionality allowing you to play your old games.

We can only imagine that Sony had a truckload of old PS2 tech to get rid of and decided to build it into a 22-inch television set.

Of course, despite the television being HD ready, the games are not – meaning you will get standard def old titles.

Brilliant or late?

We're not sure if this is fantastic or about five years out of date, but for those who want to dig out that old copy of Gran Turismo 4 for a nostalgia kick in their second bedroom then this may be just the thing.

When they build a PS3 into a Bravia 47-inch TV then we'll be at the front of the queue – unless of course it's in six years' time when the PS4 is in its pomp.

The Bravia KDL-22PX300 offers 4 HDMIs, 720p resolution, a Freeview tuner and costs £199. And, truthfully, it's not the prettiest thing in the world.