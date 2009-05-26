Why Sky is backing James Cameron's Avatar

Sky's 3D guru, Brian Lenz, has told TechRadar just how important James Cameron's forthcoming blockbuster movie Avatar is in bringing 3D to the home audience.

Head of Product Design and Innovation, Lenz is championing Sky's already impressive foray into broadcasting 3D and he explained in a lengthy interview for TechRadar that the company is learning lessons day by day in how to get the perfect footage.

But although he insists that the public are ready for 3D broadcasts for key events, he confirmed that Cameron's Avatar will be a 'significant moment' in his goal of bringing 3D to people's homes.

Under pressure

"James Cameron seems to like putting pressure on himself," commented Lenz.

"He took Titanic, where everyone knew how it was going to end, and took realistic CGI to a new level, and if he takes the same artistic sense along with his technical knowledge to 3D then it will be huge.

"I'd hesitate to say that it's a make or break moment, but I do think that it's a significant moment.

"If he pulls it off – and personally speaking I don't doubt that he will - then it will be absolutely massive in terms of making 3D more popular."

Lenz is a huge evangelist for 3D, and he insists that it can be more than a gimmick.

"I think that there is something intriguing there and of the people who wouldn't be impressed by technically gimmickry many of those are gobsmacked by the footage we have already shot so I would say there's something different about this.

"I'm not sure that in five to ten years that the whole schedule will go into 3D, but appropriate events, movies of the weeks, special documentaries and things like major football matches can absolutely be worthwhile.

You put on the glasses to watch something that you are keen to see in a special way rather than a whole evening's viewing."

The entire interview with Lenz - including his revelations into the lessons that Sky is learning in filming and 3D and how the credit crunch is affecting the timeline of 3D arriving in our homes will be available on TechRadar later on Tuesday.

You can read more about Avatar on Total Film