TCL's new Roku TV brings it 4K advantage to CES 2015

TCL is gearing up to show off, among many other new products, a 4K Ultra HD TCL Roku TV at CES 2015 this week.

The company's TV strategy for 2015 centers around TCL TV+, which it says "combines the latest display and acoustic processing technology with incredible interactive features such as multi-media sharing, smart remote control and the electronic program guide."

This apparently also includes the ability to "effortlessly" switch among cable, streaming videos, online music, and gaming, which is where TCL's partnership with Roku comes in.

Baker's dozen

Much like 2014's 1080p TCL Roku TV, the new TCL 4K Ultra HD Roku TV has an app-focused home screen and access to a huge number of streaming apps in addition to Roku - only this time in 4K.

TCL's announcement said the company is building other partnerships besides Roku, and that the TCL Roku TV platform has the most streaming channels of any smart TV.

And although the 4K Roku TV is the flagship of this line, TCL plans to release a full dozen other Roku TV models in the first half of 2015.

Keep your eyes on the screen as CES unfolds this week.

