Four channels added to Foxtel Play line-up

Foxtel Play now has 50 live and 53 on-demand channels, with the pay TV provider announcing that available from today, there are four new channels added to its line-up.

The additions include the all new BBC First, as well as Lifestyle Food, Lifestyle Home and documentary channel Crime + Investigation.

Of course, the channels are part of different subscription packs, with BBC First part of the Drama pack, the two Lifestyle channels part of Entertainment and Crime + Investigation can be had through the Documentary pack.

Growing Play

Foxtel Play comes in four genre-based packs, with one package to cost $25, two to cost $35, $45 for three and $50 for all four, while sports and movie packs can be added for $25 each.

"Foxtel Play has experienced a great period of growth since launch and we're thrilled to expand the channel line-up for customers hungry for great programming," said Ed Smith, Foxtel's Executive Director of Sales and Marketing.

But while Foxtel says pick up of the service has grown, Foxtel's group of online services, including Presto and Go, will likely be facing stiffer competition with the Fetch TV set top box now available through retailers, and with news of other streaming services being developed in Australia, such as a local Netflix and Nine Entertainment's StreamCo.