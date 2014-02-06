Amazon letting viewers play TV exec for the second time with 10 new pilots

Viewers will be able to vote on whether Bosch makes the cut

Amazon has released its next wave of original TV pilots for its Prime Instant Video and Lovefilm streaming services and will once again ask viewers for input on which shows should make the grade.

The 10 new titles, which include potential drama series as well as comedies this time around, are available to stream now. The company asks for feedback once the single episode is complete.

Just like last year's offerings, the web giant says it'll take audience feedback into account when it chooses which of the shows will be green lit for a full series.

Amazon, of course, will still have the final say, but hopes gauging wider audience response will result in better success rates than traditional Hollywood methods.

The truth (good pilot) is out there...

Among the new line-up is cop drama Bosch, The After written by X-Files creator Chris Carter and Mozart in the Jungle, a drama/comedy starring Jason Schwartzman.

Transparent, a dark comedy, and sports comedy The Rebels round out the grown-up offerings, while the other five are aimed at kids.

Last year, following the same process, Amazon ordered full series of Alpha House and Betas, while a TV adaptation of Zombieland failed to make the cut.

The company's more democratic way of choosing and distributing original content differs greatly from Netflix's. The rival service tends to make the entire show before distributing to viewers to enjoy (or not) as they see fit.

Via Recode