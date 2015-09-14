8 reasons the new Apple TV is better (and one way it's not)

It was just under a week ago that Apple announced a bevy of new products alongside software news, including the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPad Pro and the iOS 9 release date.

But one of the more interesting moments of the company's September 9 event was the introduction of the new Apple TV. The Cupertino firm gave its set-top a significant hardware and software upgrade, with the clear intention of showing users 'the future of TV'. But what does this future entail, exactly?

Here's a look at the nine major upgrades Apple brought to the fore with the new Apple TV. Eight of them are worthy improvements, while one leaves us scratching our heads.