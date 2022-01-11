Southampton vs Brentford live stream: how to watch online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

It's back to league matters for Southampton and Brentford after both teams safely navigated their way through the weekend's cup ties. Tuesday night's Premier League game is a chance for both to catch-up on Matchday 18 of the EPL. Read on to find out how to watch a Southampton vs Brentford live stream online wherever you are in the world.

Southampton vs Brentford live stream Date: Tuesday, January 11 Kick-off time: 7.45pm GMT / 2.45pm EST / 11.45am PST / 1.15pm IST / 6.45am AEDT / 8.45am NZDT Venue: St Mary's, Southampton Live stream: USA Network (Sling TV / FuboTV) (US)| DAZN (CA) | Optus Sport (AUS) | Spark Sport (NZ) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Tonight's hosts edged past Swansea City 3-2 after extra time on Saturday despite being reduced to 10 men, while Thomas Frank's Brentford notched up a convincing 4-1 win over League Two side Port Vale. Could those added minutes be problematic for the Saints?

That said, Ralph Hasenhuttl's side appear to have turned a corner. They are unbeaten in their last three Premier League matches. A win here – not unlikely given the Bees haven't won in their last five league games – would see them leapfrog their guests into 12th spot.

Originally scheduled to take place in December, kick-off is set for 7.45pm local time tonight. Follow our guide to get a Southampton vs Brentford live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

How to watch Southampton vs Brentford from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Southampton vs Brentford live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Southampton vs Brentford from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with most devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and more, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. It comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you before you commit. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it, then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to. It's easy to use and effective

Can I watch a Southampton vs Brentford Premier League live stream in the UK?

Southampton vs Brentford isn't scheduled to be broadcast live on TV in the UK. If you already subscribe to a streaming service that is showing the game, such as DAZN, Optus Sport, FuboTV or Sling, then you can access from overseas using a VPN as described above.

How to watch EPL online in US without cable

USA Network NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBCSN, USA Network and its streaming service Peacock. Southampton vs Brentford kicks off at 2.45pm EST / 11.45am PST on Tuesday, and will be shown exclusively on USA Network. If you don't have cable you can still access USA Network by using a cable cutting service such as Sling or FuboTV. You'll need the Sling Blue for USA Network. The usual cost is $35 a month but you can get your first three days for FREE. FuboTV is pricier but gives a more full offering of channels. It starts at $64.99 but also has a 7-day FREE trial for you to test it out first. Don't forget that you can access both FuboTV and Sling while traveling abroad if you use a VPN. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

Southampton vs Brentford live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

DAZN Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Southampton vs Brentford, which kicks off at 2.45pm EST / 11.45am PST on Tuesday. DAZN costs$20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the EPL games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. It's a very good option for any sports fan with DAZN apps available for phones, tablets, TVs, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and most streaming devices.

How to watch Southampton vs Brentford: live stream Premier League game in Australia

use one of the top VPNs Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which means it's the place to watch Southampton vs Brentford in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 6.45am AEDT in the early hours of Wednesday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Southampton vs Brentford: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Southampton vs Brentford at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 8.45am NZDT on Wednesday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available through web browsers and most smart devices including TVs and streamers. It might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

