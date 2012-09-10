Zeebox integrates Engage tech to bolster second screen app

Broadcasters will now be able to use the zeebox to publish polls, promote Twitter battles and add calls-to-action directly within the popular second screen app.

A new partnership with the Chyron digital video service will see the integration of the Engage tech that allows content providers to publish directly within the application for users to interact with.

Adding Engage will allow users to act upon pop-up, on-screen graphics while watching live television, so, for example X-Factor voting could, one day, be done directly through the app.

Anthony Rose, the former iPlayer innovator and CTO of zeebox says this makes it easier for broadcasters to further embrace the social viewing trends through second screen applications.

Synchronised content

"Broadcasters are clamouring to embrace social TV and second-screen engagement, but the combination of fragmented market, myriad of consumer apps, and lack of integration with their existing workflow has - until now - made this a complex and expensive process," he said.

"By giving broadcasters the ability to publish directly into the zeebox platform using their existing tools and production workflow, we're making it as easy for a broadcaster to create a play-along, social TV or interactive experience delivered within zeebox as it is to pop up an on-screen graphic - and that's a huge game changer."

Jim Martinolich, vice president of integration technology at Chyron added: "The second screen applications running on tablets and other devices serve as an exciting new platform for publishing synchronised content that enhances the viewer's experience.

"zeebox is the leading second screen app and its integration with our ENGAGE platform aids broadcasters in creating and managing second screen content without introducing significant new production costs."

