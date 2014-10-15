Twitter, Facebook and Skype get their iPhone 6 app updates

App development can be slow going sometimes, which might explain why goliaths like Twitter, Facebook and Microsoft are only now getting their iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus updates pushed out.

In any case the Facebook, Twitter and Skype iOS apps are now equipped to deal with these handsets' larger screens.

The updates bring Facebook up to version 16 and Twitter up to version 6.15.1, and these apps' descriptions now note that they're "optimized" for iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

Skype, too, now lists iPhone 6 optimization with version 5.6. Naturally these updates are available free in the App Store.

New resolutions

The Skype app's "what's new" section now notes a number of minor changes to how things are displayed, as well as improvements to "do not disturb" mode and the ability to mark conversations as "read" or "unread."

Skype Product Marketing Manager Lara Kingwell also wrote in a Skype blog post that the new app's iPhone 6-optimized resolutions display more recent chats and more messages in conversation view as well.

Google updated its own Chrome and Gmail apps for the bigger iPhone 6 screens earlier this month.

Are there any apps left that still look wonky on the new iPhones' screens? Hopefully they'll be addressed soon too.

Via Phone Scoop