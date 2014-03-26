HTC to let other Android phones in on the BlinkFeed fun

Blink and you might miss it. No, actually, guess you won't

HTC's signature home screen reader BlinkFeed will soon be available on other Android devices, the company has announced.

BlinkFeed is a tile-based Android home screen interface that so far has been exclusive to HTC's Sense firmware.

Read more: HTC U12 Plus

BlinkFeed has already launched in the Google Play marketplace, but so far it's only compatible with the HTC One (M8).

HTC said in a press release that BlinkFeed will be available soon for other devices, too.

Back by popular demand

The Taiwanese phone maker said it's launching BlinkFeed as a standalone app due to "its popularity with HTC users."

HTC also announced this week that it's letting third-party apps in on BlinkFeed, starting with Fitbit and Foursquare.

The fitness app's BlinkFeed integration will let users see data like how many steps they've taken right on the home screen, while Foursquare will provide location-based suggestions.

Meanwhile, HTC's latest flagship, the HTC One (M8), will be available in Australia from April 1.

There's another new flagship in town - here's TechRadar's Samsung Galaxy S5 review

Via Engadget