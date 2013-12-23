AllCast for Android leaves beta, streams to Apple TV, Roku and Xbox

A powerful app which allows Android device owners to stream photos and videos to a host of connected devices is now available on the Google Play store.

A full version of the AllCast app has landed within Google's download portal, following a brief period in beta, bringing streaming power to compatible devices like the Apple TV and Roku set-top boxes.

The app, which plays nice with devices on the same Wi-Fi network will also beam content to the Xbox One and Xbox 360 consoles, as well as Samsung and Panasonic Smart TVs.

At the moment the app streams photos and videos, stored both locally and in the cloud, but creator ClockworkMod's Koushik Dutta has promised support for music will be coming soon.

Castable

As for Google's own streaming device, the Chromecast dongle, well AllCast doesn't support it yet and won't until Google relaxes the rules in the new year.

Most Chromecast compatible apps are landing as the weeks go by, but it is thought Google is preparing to facilitate compatibility with all Android apps, with hundreds of developers expressing interest in embracing the platform.

"Our broader goal is for Google Cast to be established as a standard," Google VP of Product Management Mario Queiroz said recently.

"There will be an expectation from consumers that any and every app will be 'castable.'"

In the meantime, you can see what AllCast is all about in the video below.

Via Engadget