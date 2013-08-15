Well that was fast: Google blocking Microsoft's re-released YouTube app

It was just this week that YouTube finally returned to Windows Phone, and Google has already blocked the new app.

Microsoft and Google were supposed to collaborate on a new version of the Windows Phone YouTube app after bickering over it for months, but apparently the results weren't up to Google's snuff.

Citing that YouTube (a Google property) had worked with Microsoft to create a new app, but one based on HTML5 a YouTube spokesperson sent us this statement:

"Unfortunately, Microsoft has not made the browser upgrades necessary to enable a fully-featured YouTube experience, and has instead re-released a YouTube app that violates our Terms of Service," the spokesperson said.

"It has been disabled. We value our broad developer community and therefore ask everyone to adhere to the same guidelines."

Mixed messages

When the new Windows Phone YouTube app debuted on Tuesday, Microsoft released a statement indicating it believed the app would finally satisfy Google's ToS.

"We've released an updated YouTube app for Windows Phone that provides the great experience our consumers expect while addressing the concerns Google expressed in May, including the addition of ads," the statement read.

Clearly, something was missing, and that something looks to be HTML5. Microsoft said in a statement to The Verge it was working with Google to resolve the issue.

Update: Microsoft released a lengthy response to the blocking, placing blame squarely on Google and its demand for HTML5.