Samsung's 'Coral Blue' coloured Galaxy S8 is finally available in Australia

Our Great Barrier Reef may be losing its colour, but now, Australians can continue to experience vibrant coral hues with the long-awaited arrival of Samsung's Coral Blue Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus on our shores.

Joining the existing colour option lineup (Orchid Grey, Maple Gold, and Midnight Black), Coral Blue has until now managed to escape Australian release, despite being prominently featured in Samsung's marketing in other territories since the release of the Galaxy Note 7.

Available now at $1,199 for the Galaxy S8 and $1,349 for the S8 Plus, the Coral Blue colour option can be purchased from the Samsung online store, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and other selected retailers.

Compare prices for the Samsung Galaxy S8: ? Plans Unlocked Editor's Pick 24 months Samsung Galaxy S8 AUD $84 /mth Min. total cost $2,016 over 24 months Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 20GB data Extra Data $10/GB automatically added in 1GB blocks for use that month. For use in Australia. Allowances expire monthly. Calls: to standard Australian numbers Texts: Unlimited SMS & MMS to standard Australian numbers to use in Australia Data: 10GB + 10GB bonus data View at Telstra No contract Samsung Galaxy S8 (Instalments) AUD $61.62 /mth Min. total cost $1,018.88 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 3GB data Calls: for standard national usage Texts: standard national SMS & MMS within Australia Data: 2.5GB + 0.5GB Bonus Data View at Woolworths 24 months Samsung Galaxy S8 AUD $65 /mth Min. total cost $1,560 over 24 months Unlimited calls Unlimited texts 20GB data Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Texts: Standard national SMS & MMS to standard Australian mobiles Data: 10GB + 10GB bonus data View at Optus

As you'd expect, the Coral Blue Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus carry the same IP68 water resistance rating as the other colours, which means you should be able to safely take the handsets to an underwater depth of 1.5 metres for up to 30 minutes.

That's freshwater rating, though, so maybe leave your phone at home if you are planning on swimming in the Great Barrier Reef...