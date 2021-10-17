Samsung Galaxy S22 leak reveals more about the smartphone's design

We've already heard plenty about the Samsung Galaxy S22 as its expected launch date gets closer and closer, but the leaks keep on coming – and the latest one gives us a few more clues about how the phone's design might change this time around.

Well-known tipster Ice Universe has taken to Twitter to share some images of the tempered glass screen protector for both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, indicating the size and shape of the phones they're protecting.

As the tweet points out, it looks as though these handsets are going to be slightly more rounded and slightly fatter than the Samsung Galaxy S21 equivalents they're replacing – something to bear in mind if you're planning on upgrading to a new handset.

This is the first time we have seen the Tempered Glass Screen Protector of Galaxy S22 and S22 +. We can find that they are more rounded and slightly fatter than S21 series. pic.twitter.com/3BhneQsSTqOctober 15, 2021 See more

What we know so far

For reference, the standard 6.2-inch Galaxy S21 measures 151.7 mm x 71.2 mm x 7.9 mm (that's 5.97 inches x 2.80 inches x 0.31 inches), while the dimensions of the 6.7-inch Galaxy S21 Plus are 161.5 mm x 75.6 mm x 7.8 mm (so 6.36 inches x 2.98 inches x 0.31 inches).

If this latest tip is correct, then the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus could be a little bigger, at least in terms of their width. We've heard plenty of leaks around the phones so far, with talk of an upgraded chipset and camera improvements this time around.

We're also liking the colors that the phones are rumored to be coming in, and no doubt we'll hear more about the Galaxy S22 series between now and launch day. One remaining question is when launch day will be – it might be pushed back to accommodate the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Analysis: evolution and revolution

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. (Image credit: Future)

What's clear from the leaks that we've seen around the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus so far is that these phones aren't going to be drastically different from their S21 equivalents. It sounds as though most of the upgrades are going to be on the inside.

None of this is official yet of course, but the word on the Samsung street is that the S21 and S21 Plus aren't going to shake up the Galaxy S formula too much – and in terms of screen size and battery, they might even offer less than the phones that Samsung launched earlier this year.

This might not matter too much depending on software optimizations and power management, but the battery inside the Galaxy S22 is said to be a 3,700mAh one, compared to the 4,000mAh capacity battery that's fitted inside the Galaxy S21.

What we are hearing though is that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is going to be significantly different from its predecessor. It seems that the phone will get something of a design revamp, and with an embedded stylus slot for the S Pen, it could well be the equivalent of the Galaxy Note for next year.