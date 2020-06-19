Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra revealed in full through leaked images and specs

The Note 20 Ultra could be slimmer than the Note 10 Plus (above)

We weren’t sure there was going to be a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, as there hasn’t been much news of one and a source had even said the handset didn’t exist. But it sure looks real in a new leak, which includes hands-on photos and a partial specs list.

The leak comes from @UniverseIce (a leaker with a good track record) on Twitter, and you can see the images below, showing off the alleged Note 20 Ultra’s all-screen look, but oddly not showing the back.

As for the specs, the source claims it has a Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset (despite there being some question over whether such a chipset will be launched), and a screen that supports a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate at the same time. That’s an upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy S20 range, as you can only have one of those things at once there.

Galaxy Note20 Ultra:Evolution version Note10+Snapdragon 865+QHD+120Hz can be turned on at the same timeLTPO displayNew camera functionNew SPen and features pic.twitter.com/t6GN5UwZnCJune 19, 2020

The source also claims that there are new camera functions and a new S Pen with new features, but don’t go into any detail as to what these are.

What they do say in another tweet is that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has bezels that are 0.29mm thinner than on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

Additionally, the forehead and chin are in total apparently narrowed by 0.4mm compared to the Note 10 Plus, the punch-hole camera is said to be 0.1mm smaller, and the "fuselage" (presumably the body) is supposedly 0.3mm thinner. That would mean the Note 20 Ultra is 7.6mm thick.

We would of course take all of this with a pinch of salt. Rumored information is never guaranteed to be true and with this being the first real information about the Note 20 Ultra we’re even less sure of it, but the source is solid.

With the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range likely landing in August we might not know for sure whether there’s a Note 20 Ultra for a while yet, but if there is we’d expect plenty more leaks to emerge soon.

Via Tom's Guide