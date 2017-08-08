iPhone 8 may skip rose gold, launch in just three colors

Those who find their smartphone as much an accessory as an appliance may be in for some bad news as Apple could reduce the number of colors available for the upcoming iPhone 8.

Trustworthy KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts the next iteration of Apple's flagship phone will come in three colors — black, silver and gold, possibly ruling out the rose gold variant, according to MacRumors.

Kicked off with the iPhone 6S and used in iPads, Macbooks, and even non-Apple devices, Apple's rose gold finish helped open up the color palette for those tired of their iPhones hued in what was essentially gold, dark black and slightly darker black.

Though the iPhone 8's color schemes are still speculative, Kuo's analysis does matche up with another supposed leak from this past weekend courtesy of Chinese blogging site Weibo (via MyDrivers).

Image Credit: Weibo (via MyDrivers) (Image credit: Weibo (via MyDrivers))

Though also unconfirmed, the image does show a black, silver, and copperish-gold version of the new iPhone, with the pink-tinted variant noticeably lacking.

That said, we've heard that everything from a mirrored finish to a stark white version could be planned for Apple's next big smartphone, so as always, it's best to take these things with a grain of salt.

Thankfully, that may not be long, as more reports (and Apple's past habits) point to a reveal taking place in September. If you're holding out for the rose gold finish, that will be the time for crossing fingers.