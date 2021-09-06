PSA: Amazon's got SanDisk microSDs going cheap again, with 400GB for just AU$59

If you're looking for extra storage for your smartphone, Nintendo Switch or tablet, then you're likely keeping an eye on any deals going on microSD cards ahead of Black Friday 2021. Well, Amazon Australia has just answered your prayers.

Both the 400GB and 256GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC cards have been discounted substantially, although to get the full discount on either you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member.

If you're not yet a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to make use of this offer and all the other perks it brings – fast and free delivery on Amazon Australia, access to Amazon Prime streaming services and plenty more.

Note that you'll need to be signed into a Prime account and to have added the product to your cart to see the full discount.

Note that if you're looking to score a microSD for a drone, recent GoPro or other action or ultra high-res video cam, then the above microSD cards probably won't quite cut it.

For these applications (and most basically, anything that records 4K or above footage) you'll want to go with a card that boasts U3 class speeds, whereas the above are only U1. With that said, these are plenty capable enough for expanding the storage on your smartphone, Switch or tablet, and the vast majority of consumer-grade digital cameras.