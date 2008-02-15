Dualpix Chat and Show: video chat with added photos

The Hercules Dualpix Chat and Show webcam lets you show photos or slideshows at the same time as you view your contact/s in a video window during a chat session

Hercules has just announced a new high-end webcam, the Dualpix Chat and Show, which goes on sale later this month.

The Hercules Dualpix Chat and Show webcam lets you hold video chats with your friends at the same time as you show your photos off to them.

The webcam lets you interact with your contacts as if they were in the same room, a Hercules spokesperson said. All you have to do is enable the included Hercules Xtra Controller software with a single click and you are ready to go.

Photos, slideshows

You can show photos or slideshows at the same time as you view your contact/s in a video window during a chat session. There’s also a hand shaped pointer which lets you pinpoint details on pictures in real time, making it easier to point out who’s who in a photo for example.

There’s nothing to download, and you won’t have to convert images into a specific format – everything is done in real time.

The Hercules Dualpix Chat and Show will be available in mid-February priced at £35.

Key features: