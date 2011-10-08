Week in camera news

Everything you need to know about cameras this week

This week we finally got our hands on full production samples of the new Nikon mirrorless cameras, the V1 and the J1. The latest iPhone was announced, prompting speculation over whether its onboard camera will be the death knell for budget compacts…

Read our round up of the week's news, each with links to the full story.

Nikon news

Nikon is boasting good profits despite the general economic downturn, while it's new Nikon 1 mirrorless system has received "stronger than expected" pre-orders.

We're still putting together the full review of the Nikon 1 system cameras, but you can take a look at our labs data for the Nikon V1 and the Nikon J1 to see how they stood up to our tests.

In the SLR world, news is starting to trickle in concerning the next anticipated camera, the Nikon D800. Rumours suggest we could be in line for a 36-megapixel sensor, 4fps continuous shooting, and full HD video in 30p. Watch this space...

What the...?

If you're still confused about what actually is a compact system camera, then you're in luck. Our guide to these mirrorless marvels tells you everything you ever wanted to know but were too afraid to ask. Discover the difference between Micro Four Thirds, APS-C, and the new smaller sensored models from Nikon and Pentax...

Fujifilm news

Next up, Fujifilm, which announced this week that it too would be entering the compact system camera market. The manufacturer was less clear on specifications, but did confirm that the camera will not be Micro Four Thirds or the same size as any other CSC on the market. Fujifilm's mirrorless camera won't be announced proper until CES in January 2012, but see here for everything we know so far.

iPhone 4S news

On Wednesday, Apple released its latest iPhone. The 4S contains a much improved camera. With everyone and his dog owning a camera phone these days, it got us wondering if budget compacts could be on their way out.

Read on to find out more, and add your own opinions.

Kodak news

Finally this week, legendary photographic brand Kodak strongly denied rumours that it was about to file for bankruptcy amid increasing rumours of its future.

Finally this week, legendary photographic brand Kodak strongly denied rumours that it was about to file for bankruptcy amid increasing rumours of its future.