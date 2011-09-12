More Nikon mirrorless specs rumours emerge

More details of the highly anticipated compact system camera from Nikon are starting to emerge, which is rumoured to be making its debut later this year.

NikonRumors has posted more leaked specs of the camera, which include the fact that the camera will feature an F-mount, meaning existing Nikon users can use their current lenses.

It is expected that the camera itself won't have an autofocus motor, so it will be necessary to focus manually when using lenses other than AF-S or AF-I models.

A few weeks ago, NikonRumors also posted a mock-up of the new camera, which it now believes to be one of two cameras that will be unveiled this month. The site names the cameras as the Nikon V1 and Nikon J1, which will both share identical bodies except for one featuring a self-timer LED and different colours for the release button.

The V1 is also expected to feature a built-in high resolution electronic viewfinder and be available in black or white. The J1, meanwhile will not have an EVF and will come in five different colours including red and pink. It seems clear that one of the models will be aimed at entry level users.

Small sensor

Amongst the other rumoured specs is a 10.1 megapixel CCD sensor, which is smaller than micro four thirds and will feature a 2.7x crop factor.

Several lenses are also expected to be announced at the same time as the camera, including a 10mm f/2.8 pancake lens.

Nikon has refrained from entering the mirrorless market until now, while other camera manufacturers including Sony, Panasonic, Olympus and Samsung have been making inroads with new compact system camera technology.

Keep following TechRadar for more on any impending Nikon mirrorless cameras.

Via NikonRumors