Pentax updates K100D digital SLR

Pentax K100D becomes Pentax K100D Super

The main addition to the new Pentax K100D Super is the new dust removal system

Pentax has tweaked its entry-level Pentax K100D digital SLR camera, introducing a new 'Super' version.

The updated Pentax K100D Super has a 6.1-megapixel CCD, just like its sibling. It also features the popular Pentax-developed shake reduction system. This reduces camera shake for sharp, blur-free images.

The 'Super' part of the name refers to a new dust removal system designed to keep dust off the CCD surface and ensure optimum image quality.

The Pentax K100D Super accepts the newly standardised SDHC cards which hold a far greater amount of images. Standard SD memory cards also work on this model. It's compatible with Pentax's SDM lens system as well as the company's K-mount lenses.

Pentax could not confirm pricing or availability details.

Pentax K100D Super specifications:

  • Auto sensitivity control up to 3200 standard output sensitivity
  • Auto Picture Mode for effortless point-and-shoot SLR photography
  • 11-point wide-frame AF to capture off-centre subjects in crisp focus
  • Large LCD monitor to facilitate image viewing and menu setting
  • Bright, clear viewfinder
  • Compact, lightweight body with optimum holding comfort
  • 19 custom functions to personalise camera operations
  • Consecutive shooting of up to five frames at the speed of approximately 2.8 frames per second (at BEST image quality in JPEG format)
  • Eight distinctive Scene modes to accommodate specific subjects/applications
  • Choice of two preview functions (digital/optical)
  • Choice of 16-segment multi-pattern metering, centre-weighted metering and spot metering to accommodate various photographic applications
  • Noise reduction mechanism to reduce digital noise during extended exposures
  • Dual power source (two CR-V3 lithium batteries, or four AA-size batteries)
  • USB 2.0 (hi-speed) compatibility for speedy data transfer to PC
  • Five digital filters (black-and-white, sepia, slim, soft and brightness) for easy editing of recorded images
  • Pentax Photo Laboratory 3 RAW data and image processing software and P Pentax Photo Browser 3 image browser software included on the accompanying CD-ROM
  • Compatibility with PictBridge, DPOF, Exif Print and PRINT Image Matching formats
