Trending
Brands

Canon unveils low-light loving IXUS HS 300 compact camera

By Cameras  

Part of its luxury camera cannon

Canon's new and improved IXUS range
Canon's new and improved IXUS range

Canon has revealed the latest addition to its luxury compact range – the IXUS HS 300.

Offering a number of features usually found in DSLRs, the 10MP shooter allows you to shoot with an ISO of 3200 in full quality and 6400, if you don't mind a reduction in megapixel quality to 2.5MB.

Read more: Canon EF 70-200mm f/4L IS II USM

As well as low-light shooting it can handle super slow motion filming, with a 240fps mode. If you want to snap stills shots in quick succession you can do that at 3.7 shot a second in full quality and 8.4 shots at 2.5MP – which is fairly impressive.

HD winking

Other features include 720p HD shooting – which now seems to be the norm for compact cameras – and the odd ability to control your camera with the power of a wink. Calm down people, we said wink.

As well as wink, there is also smile shutter available.

The Canon IXUS HS 300 has a UK release date of May and will cost you £379.

If you don't fancy getting the camera in the rather traditional silver and black, it will also be available in white at Jessops and red at John Lewis – who have both bagged a bit of coloured exclusivity.

See more Cameras news