JVC intros Picsio FM1 pocket cam

JVC has finally made the jump into pocket camera territory, with the launch of the PICSIO GC-FM1.

With an aim to take a chunk out of the Flip Mino's of the world, the Picsio is a small, but well-formed camcorder which records 1080P Full HD video and shoots 8 Megapixel native resolution stills.

While there's not much to the camera features-wise other than to point and shoot, it does have a 2.0-inch LCD and can directly send your footage to iTunes or YouTube - all it takes is the click of a button.

There's a 4x digital zoom option on the camera, and the Picsio also makes use of an image stabiliser – something which is certainly needed on camcorders this size.

As with most cams of this size, footage is recorded on SD/SDHC cards and there's an HDMI connection on the cam, so you can playback footage straight to your HDTV.

Footage is recorded to .MOV format, and you can reduce the quality of it all the way down to QVGA 30fps, by way of VGA, 720p and 1080p.

If you want to use the Picsio as a stills shooter, then the cam will record to JPEG format.

The JVC-FM1 has a release date later in September, with prices to be around the £170. You will be able to get the camcorder in the following Zoolander-esque colours: Black Ice, Blue Steel, and Purple Passion.

Go to JVC.co.uk for more details.